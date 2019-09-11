Go to Mobile Version

Moon says no to ministry’s presidential library plan

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 11, 2019 - 13:36
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2019 - 13:36

President Moon Jae-in does not want a library to store documents and materials produced during his presidency to be constructed, Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

A day earlier, the National Archive of Korea announced a project worth 17.2 billion won ($14.4 million) to build a separate presidential library for Moon.

It cited a shortage of space in the national library for the country’s retired presidents, located in the city of Sejong.

The agency, affiliated with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, said it aims to open the facility by 2022 in Busan or in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, where Moon is expected to retire.

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party immediately protested the scheme. It said it would never approve the budget spending for the project.

Responding to news reports on the National Archive’s move, Moon said he’s “perplexed,” as he had not ordered it, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung.


Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung at a press briefing on Wednesday (Yonhap)

Moon was quoted as saying “in a resolute tone” that he does not want a separate library to be built for him, although he understands the background of the agency’s initiative.

He made it clear that it’s a matter to be handled by the archive, Ko added. (Yonhap)


