BUSINESS

Rich&Co. CEO Han Seong-pyo delivers a speech at the company’s “Reach the Future Festival” held at Kintex on Monday. (Rich&Co.)

Insurance consulting and services firm Rich&Co. said it hosted its “Reach the Future Festival” at Kintex, Ilsan, Tuesday, gathering 3,000 of its employees to discuss the company’s vision and future steps.Among the company’s services is the “Good Rich” app to integrate and manage one’s insurance subscriptions. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)