KDB-Eximbank merger needed for better policy financing: KDB chief

Lee Dong-gull, chairman of the state-run Korea Development Bank, suggested Tuesday that the government should consider merging the country’s two policy finance institutions -- KDB and the Export-Import Bank of Korea -- for state budget efficiency and innovative growth.“It is about time that we reshuffled the government’s policy finance functions so as to keep in step with the fast-changing trend of the market,” said Lee in a press briefing to mark two years in office.“As part of such direction, I believe that it is reasonable to start discussing the possibility of merging KDB and Exim Bank down the road.”As the given blueprint is still premature, the KDB chief expects to prompt related discussions and meet with government counterparts in the near future, Lee added.“The decision is, of course, currently out of my hands. What I am trying to do is to lay the topic on the table for further development,” he said.Should the state-run banks merge as suggested, the combined institution would have access to sufficient manpower and budget, especially in sectors requiring concentrated investment such as information technology, according to the KDB chief.“Had I remained in the academia, I would have described a bigger picture (from both sides of the table), but serving as KDB chairman now, I can only speak on behalf of KDB,” said the professor-turned-public servant.“In any case, it is my unwavering belief that the KDB-Exim merger will lead the way to a policy finance institution with a higher level of global competitiveness and budget efficiency.”The merger scenario came as part of the KDB chairman’s efforts to secure sufficient funds for innovative growth and other government-driven goals.“KDB’s main role for the past 50 years has been to shore up the nation’s industrialization. It now faces a watershed point where it has to figure out new growth engines for the next 50 years or more,” he said.Concerning the impact of Japan’s export curbs, the financial chief underlined the importance of fundamental approaches to renew the country’s industrial ecosystem.“The recent struggles to localize key parts, materials and machines revealed the vulnerability of our industries,” Lee said. “KDB will focus on reinforcing the country’s industrial fundamentals in a long-term approach.”When asked about the ongoing corporate restructuring issues -- especially the sale of financially burdened air carrier Asiana -- the KDB chief refrained from detailed comments.“I have given down orders to handle (the Asiana process) on the working level according to principles, without reporting everything to me,” he said.“As creditor and state-run financial institution, (KDB) expects the best bidder to join Asiana’s corporate management. Our role is only to clear the way until that may happen.”When it came to the ongoing union strike at carmaker GM Korea, however, Lee spoke strongly, calling for shared efforts for restructuring.“As of now, we are not entitled to interfere (in the labor union strike), with our 17 percent stake,” Lee said.“But I find it difficult to see why those who already earn more than 100 million won ($84,000) per year should go as far as staging a strike just to have their pay raised by 10 percent or so.”Upon the latest strike, GM Korea was forced to reallocate part of its production capacity to Mexico, which could negatively impact GM Korea’s position in the long term, he added.“Even Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors have recently clinched a labor-management agreement without a strike,” Lee said.“I am highly concerned that (union members at) GM Korea should be blinded by their interests at this point in time, when restructuring is crucial.”By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)