Samsung SDI showcases innovative battery solutions in Frankfurt

BUSINESS

Officials introduce a variety of battery solutions at the IAA 2019 in Frankfurt on Tuesday. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI said it showcased a slew of innovative battery solutions at the International Motor Show that kicked off in Frankfurt on Tuesday.The battery affiliate of Samsung exhibited its core materials for high-nickel batteries and silicon-based anodes.It also introduced a battery cell, module and pack for electric vehicles that enables a driving range of 600 to 700 kilometers on a single charge.Samsung held the exhibition under the theme of “Charged for Auto 2.0,” which carried a message that the company is ready for the new era of autonomous driving, automation, connectivity and car sharing.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)