Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Samsung SDI showcases innovative battery solutions in Frankfurt

By Song Su-hyun
  • Published : Sept 10, 2019 - 17:00
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2019 - 17:00

Samsung SDI said it showcased a slew of innovative battery solutions at the International Motor Show that kicked off in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The battery affiliate of Samsung exhibited its core materials for high-nickel batteries and silicon-based anodes.

It also introduced a battery cell, module and pack for electric vehicles that enables a driving range of 600 to 700 kilometers on a single charge. 

Officials introduce a variety of battery solutions at the IAA 2019 in Frankfurt on Tuesday. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung held the exhibition under the theme of “Charged for Auto 2.0,” which carried a message that the company is ready for the new era of autonomous driving, automation, connectivity and car sharing.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)



LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114