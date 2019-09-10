[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Coex Aquarium is holding its “Follow moonlight, follow water” Chuseok event to commemorate the holidays this week, from Thursday to Sunday.As it is a Korean tradition to wish upon the full moon during Chuseok, a full moon display will be placed at the “Wish Place” zone in front of the Pirarucu tank at Amazonia World.A special underwater performance of Korean traditional games will replace the usual mermaid performance at Deep Blue Square at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.Twenty percent discount will be offered for foreign visitors presenting a discount coupon image that can be downloaded via the homepage.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.coexaqua.com.Everland theme park will hold the latest edition of its zombie-themed Halloween festival “Blood City” until Nov. 17.Parts of the park will be decorated in a horror theme, with around 100 actors dressed as zombies, clowns and other monsters. Performances will be available and various photo spots will be arranged, including at the recently unveiled “Raptor Ranger” attraction.Some of the most popular attractions, including T-Express, will get into the horror spirit as well.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.A variety of events are planned for visitors at this festival, such as digging for clams in the mud flats, traditional rites for a big catch of fish, fishing boat parades, singing contests and other hands-on activities.The hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The festival will be held until Sunday,For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (tour.hongseong.go.kr) is only in Korean.The Pohang Steel Art Festival blends steel, art and cultural activities throughout Pohang’s history including the story of Posco’s success in the steel industry through its “Finex” steelmaking process.The programs include opening and closing events, a steel art piece exhibition, performances, weekend busking and a film showing.The festival opens Saturday and will be held until Sept. 28, and is open to visitors of all ages.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (steel.phcf.or.kr) is only in Korean.The Daejeon Saturday Festival offers things to eat, see, enjoy and buy.It runs every Saturday until Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.Attractions include Daejeon Jungang Market (open at night only during the festival), the Sky Road electronic dance music party, flea markets, street events, live deejays, outdoor clubs and food trucks.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.