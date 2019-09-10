Hyundai Motor’s Palisade receives Top Safety Pick+ award

BUSINESS

Palisade (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor’s sport utility vehicle Palisade has earned the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in the US.The vehicle received the highest grade, “good,” from the IIHS in terms of crash protection in six categories, including the driver-side and passenger-side small overlap, roof hardness and seat safety. Its front collision avoidance system was rated as “advanced.”The Palisade is Hyundai Motor’s 13th vehicle to earn the Top Safety Pick+, making it the automaker in the US with the most number of TSP and TSP+ awards. Hyundai’s SUV models Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL and Nexo have received the awards.“Winning the top safety grade from the IIHS will positively impact our potential customers’ purchasing Hyundai Motor vehicles. We will continue to do our best to fulfil customer satisfaction and trust in us,” said a Hyundai Motor official.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)