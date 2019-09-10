Go to Mobile Version

Sexual assaults against children up 17.9%: report

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 10, 2019 - 11:44
  • Updated : Sept 10, 2019 - 11:44

The number of sexual crimes committed against children jumped 17.9 percent in 2018 compared with two years earlier, police data showed Tuesday, highlighting the need to strengthen policies to protect children.


Sexual assault cases in which children under the age of 13 were victims totaled 1,277 cases last year, compared with 1,083 cases in 2016, according to the data police provided to independent lawmaker Jeong In-hwa.

By category, rape and sexual abuse accounted for 1,081 cases, up by 179 cases from two years ago.

The number of cases in which inappropriate texts or photos were sent through computers and mobile devices reached 72 cases, increasing by 22 over the same period.

Sexual crime reports overall increased across the country, with the exception of the southwestern city of Gwangju, where the number of cases fell 28.3 percent, the data showed. (Yonhap)





