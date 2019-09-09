Go to Mobile Version

LIFE&STYLE

LATEST NEWS

Short films to be produced to promote S. Korea’s image

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Sept 9, 2019 - 16:45
  • Updated : Sept 9, 2019 - 16:45

Three young directors will create short films that will depict unique aspects of South Korea, in a bid by the government to provide a fresh new image of the country to the outside world.

According to the Korean Culture and Information Service, an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, directors Oh Seung-yoon, Lee Dong-eun and Shin Su-won will participate in the joint project of creating a three-part omnibus. 

An image of the promotional animation being created by director Oh Seung-yoon. (The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)


Oh, whose most notable works include 2018 animation film “Underdog” starring actors Do Kyung-soo and Park So-dam, will create an animation about a humanized landmine in the demilitarized zone. The film will carry a message of peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Lee, known for directing “In Between Seasons,” will turn to the issue of family, which he has addressed in a number of previous works. The film will depict homes from children’s perspective, which will help promote a humane aspect of the country.

Shin, who received a special mention in the Generation 14plus section of the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival for “Pluto,” will direct a fantasy genre film, which will send a message that tradition can provide comfort to Koreans.

“We hope that the (image of Korea) can be made more approachable to the international community, through these promotional films,” a KOCIS official was quoted as saying.

The previews of the videos will be released in October via www.korea.net and www.youtube.com/user/G atewayTokorea, and the official premiere of the films will be held at the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju later that month.

By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114