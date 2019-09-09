Short films to be produced to promote S. Korea’s image

LIFE&STYLE

An image of the promotional animation being created by director Oh Seung-yoon. (The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Three young directors will create short films that will depict unique aspects of South Korea, in a bid by the government to provide a fresh new image of the country to the outside world.According to the Korean Culture and Information Service, an affiliate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, directors Oh Seung-yoon, Lee Dong-eun and Shin Su-won will participate in the joint project of creating a three-part omnibus.Oh, whose most notable works include 2018 animation film “Underdog” starring actors Do Kyung-soo and Park So-dam, will create an animation about a humanized landmine in the demilitarized zone. The film will carry a message of peace on the Korean Peninsula.Lee, known for directing “In Between Seasons,” will turn to the issue of family, which he has addressed in a number of previous works. The film will depict homes from children’s perspective, which will help promote a humane aspect of the country.Shin, who received a special mention in the Generation 14plus section of the 63rd Berlin International Film Festival for “Pluto,” will direct a fantasy genre film, which will send a message that tradition can provide comfort to Koreans.“We hope that the (image of Korea) can be made more approachable to the international community, through these promotional films,” a KOCIS official was quoted as saying.The previews of the videos will be released in October via www.korea.net and www.youtube.com/user/G atewayTokorea, and the official premiere of the films will be held at the Asia Culture Center in Gwangju later that month.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)