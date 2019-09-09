Go to Mobile Version

Genesis recruits world-renowned auto designer Filippo Perini

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Sept 9, 2019 - 13:50
  • Updated : Sept 9, 2019 - 17:31

Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand Genesis said Monday that world-renowned auto designer Filippo Perini will head its design studio in Europe, as the brand tries to notch up its design competitiveness globally.


Genesis’ new chief designer Filippo Perini (Genesis)

Perini will begin his tenure on Sept. 16 as the chief designer of Global Genesis Advanced Design Studio in Europe, where he is expected to play a key role in designing vehicles and leading the future of smart mobility, Genesis said.

The Italian designer has decades of experience in the European auto scene, having previously worked as head designer for luxury brands Alfa Romeo, Audi and Lamborghini.

More recently, he was the head of Design and Design Innovation for Italdesign, an Italian auto design firm under Volkswagen Group.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


