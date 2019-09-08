Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] Pirated content increasing on YouTube

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Sept 8, 2019 - 18:01
  • Updated : Sept 8, 2019 - 18:01





A state copyright agency found a total of 8,833 YouTube videos so far this year to be illegally copied content that violates copyrights here, marking a sharp rise from last year, data from the agency showed.

The number of pirated videos, detected through Aug. 14, is similar to 8,880 cases found for the whole of last year, according to data that the Korea Copyright Protection Agency submitted to Rep. Noh Woong-rae of the ruling Democratic Party, chairman of the parliamentary committee on science and broadcasting. (Yonhap)







