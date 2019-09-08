Nexon’s new MMORPG ‘V4’ to roll out later this month

BUSINESS

South Korea’s biggest video games company, Nexon, is seeking to launch its new mobile role-playing game “V4” later this month.



According to Nexon, V4 is to be released to the public on Sep. 27 with a press event for journalists and influencers. More than 100 participants will gather to watch the game’s demonstration and discuss its user interfaces, the company said Sunday.



Short for Victory Four, “V4,” is one of Nexon’s most highly anticipated massively multiplayer online role-playing games. Riding on its success of other mobile action games such as “HIT” and “OVERHIT,” the company aims to attract users here and abroad.



“Through several rounds of in-house tests, we have verified how much the gaming content will be fun and whether the gaming server will be stable,” said Park Young-hyun, CEO of NAT Games, an affiliate of Nexon.







Image of V4’s gameplay. Nexon

Last week, Nexon released a gameplay footage on YouTube, where players engaged in a massive battle against virtual monsters on a great battlefield.As of Sunday, the footage has surpassed about 8.6 million views on YouTube.The virtual battle experience will be delivered through the “Inter Server” system, which allows users to play on five different internet servers, Nexon noted. The company also used high-definition computer graphics to depict characters and battlefields.