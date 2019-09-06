Local governments of S. Korea, Russia vow to boost cooperation

NATIONAL

Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho (C) speaks during the 2nd Korea-Russia Local Cooperation Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 6, 2019, in this photo provided by Seoul`s foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Local governments of South Korea and Russia's Far East agreed Friday to enhance cooperation in a wide range of areas at an annual forum in Vladivostok, Seoul's foreign ministry said.Representatives from six South Korean and 11 Russian local governments participated in the Korea-Russia Local Cooperation Forum, which was established last year following an agreement between President Moon Jae-in and Russian President Vladimir Putin.In the second annual meeting, they adopted the "Vladivostok Declaration" that calls for greater cooperation in economic, trade, education, science and other sectors, according to the ministry. They also agreed to push to improve the transportation and logistics infrastructure between the two countries.South Korea's Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Russia's Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexander Krutikov represented the central governments, the ministry said.On the sidelines of the forum, the two officials held a meeting to discuss cooperation in the development of the Far East and the Arctic region. They also promised to support the forum as a crucial platform for partnership between the two countries.The forum is held alternately between the two countries. The next session will convene in the southeastern South Korean city of Ulsan. (Yonhap)