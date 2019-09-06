'The Phantom of the Opera’ to visit Korea in Dec.

The South Korean leg of the world tour will kick off at Dream Theater in Busan, with its first performance in December. It will then move to Blue Square in Seoul, before winding up at Kyeimyung Art Center in Daegu.
The cast and the schedule for the performance has not been confirmed.
Based on the French novel of the same title by Gaston Leroux, the musical featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart opened in London’s West End at Her Majesty’s Theatre in 1986. It hit Broadway two years later, and won both the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Tony Award for Best Musical.
To date, it is estimated to have been seen by 145 million people in over 172 cities in 37 countries. Still being performed in Broadway, it is the longest running show of all-time at the mecca of stage performances.
While “The Phantom” is expected to wow musical fans in the winter, in the meantime, plenty of quality musicals will entertain local fans at discounted prices during the upcoming Chuseok holidays.
The ongoing world tour of the “School of Rock” is currently being performed at the Dream Theater in Busan until Sept.15, offering up to 20 percent discount per person for performances on Sept.12-15. Using a BC Card offers 10-20 percent discount, while those buying with other credit cards can also get up to 15 percent discount, depending on the seats.
The usual price for the show ranges between 60,000 won ($50) and 160,000 won.
The Korean production of “Mammamia!” will also be down -- priced between 60,000 to 140,000 won -- by 20 percent on Sept.12-14. It is being held at LG Arts Center in Seoul until Sept.14, after which the show will go on to Mokpo, Gwangju, Cheonan, Busan, Daejeon, Yeoju and Deagu.
Charlotte Theater in Seoul will offer 20-30 percent discount on the musical “Jekyll & Hyde,” also locally produced with Korean cast, for shows at 3 p.m. on Sept.11-13. The usual price range is between 60,000 to 150,000 won. It ends as Chuseok holiday ends on Sept. 15.
Another Korean production “Marie Antoinette,” held at D-Cube Arts Center until Nov. 17, offers 30 percent discount for all seats for 2 p.m.-7 p.m. shows on Sept. 14 and 3 p.m. show on Sept.15. The usual price range is between 70,000 won to 150,000 won.
