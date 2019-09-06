Chaebol scions accused of smoking marijuana released on probation

According to Incheon District Court, SK and Hyundai scions Choi Young-geun, 31, and 28-year-old Chung Hyun-sun were sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years for violating the narcotics law. They were also each fined 10 million won.
Choi was indicted in April for smoking 81 grams of marijuana on several occasions for about a year since March 2018. The grandson of SK Group founder Choi Jong-gun and son of SK Chemicals Chairman Choi Yoon-won was a human resources manager at the group subsidiary SK D&D prior to his indictment.
Chung, grandson of Hyundai founder Chung Ju-yung and son of Hyundai M Partners Chairman Chung Mong-il, who was indicted in April, faced charges of smoking and vaping marijuana on 26 occasions between February last year and this January.
The two chaebol offspring were found to have smoked the drug together on some four occasions during that period, according to the court.
Meanwhile, the arrest warrant hearing for CJ Group heir-apparent Lee Sun-ho, 29, was also held at the Incheon court in the afternoon. Lee did not attend the hearing.
He was caught Sept. 1 at Incheon International Airport with liquid marijuana and other cannabis products in his luggage. He also tested positive in a urine sample test.
|Chung Hyun-sun (left) and Choi Young-geun leave detention center in Incheon Friday. (Yonhap)
|Choi, grandson of SK Group founder Choi Jong-gun, photographed leaving detention center Friday. (Yonhap)
|Hyundai grandson Chung leaves detention center in Incheon Friday. (Yonhap)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)