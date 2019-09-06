Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Coupang launches special sales event for 1.2 million bedding items

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Sept 6, 2019 - 17:11
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2019 - 17:11

Coupang, a leading e-commerce platform, said Friday it has launched a special sales event for a massive number of bedding items for the fall and winter seasons.

Its online bedding store offers 1.2 million bedding products in 12 categories -- blankets, beddings, indoor bed tents, electric blankets and carpets.

The main page of the category displays a fully furnished bedroom decorated with products so that customers can easily pick products of their choice. 

The main page of Coupang’s bedding store


“Coupang newly introduced the fall/winter bedding store as more of our customers are looking for trendy home decorations for the new seasons” said Helen Yoon, Coupang’s senior director.

“We will continue to recommend various deco items to help customers style up their home during the upcoming seasons.”

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114