DAC to stage ‘Egalia’s Daughters: A Satire of the Sexes’ in October

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Sept 6, 2019 - 18:00
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2019 - 18:00

The Doosan Art Center will stage Kim Su-jung’s “Egalia’s Daughters: A Satire of the Sexes” from Oct. 1-19 at the center’s Space111 theater in Seoul.

Kim is an up-and-coming theater director whose works aim to increase awareness of social and political issues. She currently leads the New Universe Theatre Company and is a DAC artist. 



Kim’s latest work is a contemporary reimagining of the 1977 feminist classic “Egalia’s Daughters” by Norwegian writer Gerd Brantenberg.

The Korean version was developed during a workshop in 2018. In it, Kim looks at the notion of equality and keenly observes different kinds of discrimination and hatred that stem from differences in gender, age, occupation, nationality, ethnicity, ideology and sexual orientation.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)


