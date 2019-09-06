Go to Mobile Version

Han Sung Motor holds Chuseok event for GLC, E-Class customers

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Sept 6, 2019 - 15:28
  • Updated : Sept 6, 2019 - 15:28

In celebration of the Chuseok holiday, Han Sung Motor, the largest official dealer of Mercedes-Benz in South Korea, is holding a promotional event for customers purchasing the GLC or the E-Class this month, the company said Friday. Each of these customers will receive a Mercedes-Benz trolley bag and the chance to enter a lucky draw. Fifty winners will receive invitations to Han Sung’s annual Oktoberfest event at the Grand Hyatt Seoul next month.

The company also plans to hold a separate event to celebrate the launch of the New GLE, a luxury midsize sport utility vehicle that landed in Korea on Tuesday. The new vehicle will be displayed at Han Sung showrooms across the country starting Sept. 18, with consultations to be provided by car experts, the company said.

For more information, visit Han Sung Motor’s website (www.hansung.co.kr). 



By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


