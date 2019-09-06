Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin

NATIONAL

The foreign ministry is looking into suspicions that an official at South Korea's Embassy in Germany embezzled official funds, diplomatic sources said Friday.



The official, locally hired in 2010 as administrative staff handling general finances, was accused of pocketing at least 700 million won ($584,260) from the mission's coffers over the past eight years, according to the sources.



Part of the allegedly misused money reportedly included budgetary funds that had been set aside for President Moon Jae-in's visit to the European country in 2017.







(Yonhap)

The ministry said it will take stern measures if the suspicions are confirmed.It is the latest in a string of misconduct and irregularities by officials at foreign missions.Two former ambassadors, to Vietnam and Malaysia, have been fired for accepting gifts in violation of anti-graft law and mistreatment of subordinates, while the ambassador to Mongolia has been referred to the central government's disciplinary committee over alleged ties with a visa broker. (Yonhap)