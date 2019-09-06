Justice minister nominee denies role in corruption

NATIONAL

Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk denied playing a role in the various corruption allegations involving his family, during a confirmation hearing Friday, as political parties wrangled over his suitability for the post.



Cho started by apologizing for the fact that the suspicions caused public disappointment and uproar, but also expressed his unwavering commitment to carrying out reform of the prosecution.



"I deeply apologize to the public who feel deprived and hurt," Cho said at the start of the hearing.



"But I think completing the reform of the justice ministry and the prosecution is my duty and a way that I could give back to the people for the excessive benefits that my family and I have received," he said.



President Moon Jae-in nominated Cho for the post of justice minister in an August Cabinet shakeup, a move reflecting his commitment to carrying out sweeping reform of the prosecution.



But since being nominated, Cho has faced a string of corruption allegations, including that his daughter received preferential treatment in entering elite colleges and that his family made a dubious investment in a private equity fund.







Public anger at his "hypocritical" behavior has increased as Cho has long preached for a fair and just society, and condemned social ills committed by the privileged.In particular, the allegations linked to his 28-year-old daughter have hit a public nerve in a country where admission to prestigious universities is a sensitive issue.Cho's daughter was listed as the primary author of a pathology paper published in a medical journal in 2018, while she was still in high school, after she took part in a two-week internship program under a medical professor. Critics allege that the paper may have helped her gain admission to Korea University in 2010.Ahead of the hearing, fresh allegations were raised that Cho's wife may have fabricated a school award for her daughter.Cho's wife, a Dongyang University professor surnamed Chung, faces allegations that she forged the dean's award certificate in 2012 to help the daughter enter a medical school in 2014.The award was allegedly given in recognition of volunteer work at the school's English education center for children from rural villages in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Chung later became the chief of the center.Cho, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, denied involvement in the corruption scandals involving his family members."(Prosecutors') investigations are underway over the allegations that are being raised. I was not aware of the most of them," he said.Dongyang University Dean Choi Sung-hae told reporters Thursday that Chung asked him to say he had entrusted her with the authority to issue the dean's award certificate. His remarks spawned speculation that his wife may have attempted to destroy evidence.Choi told Yonhap News Agency that Chung put her husband on the phone with him and he was pressed by Cho to make false statement over Chung's forgery allegations.Cho acknowledged that he spoke by phone with Choi, but dismissed claims that he might have exerted pressure on the chief."I told Choi that I am sorry (for the row) and asked him to reveal the truth as it is," Cho said.President Moon is moving toward appointing the embattled nominee as early as this weekend, as Moon has asked the National Assembly to send a hearing reports on Cho by Friday.Cho, also a law professor, is viewed as an iconic figure who could complete President Moon's vision to reform the state prosecution. The nominee told reporters on Monday that now is the optimal time to carry out the reform of the prosecution.The prosecution has carried out raids on more than 20 locations linked to the corruption scandal since last week as part of its investigation into the allegations. The ruling Democratic Party (DP) openly condemned the probe as a move intended to hamper Moon's reform vision.The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the prosecution clashed over the investigation Thursday as the office of state prosecutors made a rare public protest urging presidential officials to stop intervening in its probe. Cheong Wa Dae immediately denied any interference. (Yonhap)