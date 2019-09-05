Go to Mobile Version

[Graphic News] More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century

By Nam Kyung-don
  • Published : Sept 5, 2019 - 17:28
  • Updated : Sept 5, 2019 - 17:28





More than 2,300 endangered tigers have been killed and illegally trafficked since the turn of the century, according to a recent report, urging more action to protect the giant cats.

With an average of more than 120 illegally trafficked tigers seized each year -- which amounts to over two each week since 2000 -- conservation group Traffic warned there was little sign of respite for the species.  

In 1900, more than 100,000 tigers were estimated to roam the planet. But that fell to a record low of 3,200 globally in 2010. (AFP)







