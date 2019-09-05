[IFA 2019] Galaxy Fold steals thunder at Samsung IFA booth

BUSINESS

Galaxy Fold (Samsung Electronics)

BERLIN -- Samsung Electronics’ foldable smartphone stole the show at the company’s IFA 2019 booth displaying a number of cutting-edge solutions.IFA is the biggest European consumer electronics show held annually in Berlin.In a massive booth area of 10,072 square meters at City Cube Berlin, Samsung is exhibiting an internet of things “Connected Living” zone, an 8K quantum-dot light-emitting diode TV “QLED 8K” zone, a customized built-in “Bespoke” kitchen zone and a “Galaxy” zone featuring Samsung’s latest 5G Galaxy phones, including the first foldable Samsung Galaxy Fold.While Samsung stressed the role of an IoT lifestyle and custom electronics for millennials, the product that drew the most attention from Samsung was inarguably the Galaxy Fold.Using the world’s first Infinity Flex Display, the foldable phone boasts a 7.3-inch-wide display when fully opened and 4.6-inch display when folded shut.Other 5G phones from Samsung on display are the Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Note 10.The Galaxy A90 5G launched in Korea on Wednesday and is expected to soon be launched globally.Galaxy Fold launches in Korea on Friday and will gradually start sales in the UK, France, Germany, Singapore and US in Long-Term Evolution (4G) or 5G network versions.Samsung Electronics is also showcasing its advanced semiconductor systems -- 5G modem mobile processor Exynos 980 and Dynamic Vision Sensor.At a press conference Thursday, a day ahead of the IFA 2019’s opening, Samsung presented its latest 55-inch QLED 8K TV to some 800 attendees. The new TV is set to be released in some 30 countries.To expedite growth of the 8K ecosystem, Samsung said it will actively support the creation of 8K content and collaborate globally with relevant companies.For now, consumers can watch soccer’s English Premier League through the Amazon Prime app that comes within the Samsung smart TV.Benjamin Braun, Samsung’s chief marketing officer for Europe, said at the press conference that the company will continue to make audacious innovations building on its 50-year history. Braun emphasized that Samsung Electronics will focus on products that are based on artificial intelligence, 5G and connectivity, as well as an understanding of millennial lifestyles.By Lim Jeong-yeo, Korea Herald correspondent (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)