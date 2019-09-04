‘2016 mass defection of N. Korean waitresses constitutes abduction’: international lawyers

In the preliminary report on the committee’s investigation in Pyongyang released Thursday, the committee chiefs Jun Sasamoto and Niloufer Bhagwat concluded “the twelve women employees were brought to South Korea by deception against their will” and that “this constitutes the criminal offense of abduction.”
During their visit to Pyongyang from Saturday to Thursday, the two lawyers spoke with seven former employees at the restaurant, as well as the families of 12 women who are believed to have defected to South Korea in April 2016.
The committee said the women testified the restaurant’s manager Heo Gang-il had informed the 19 employees, including the 12 alleged defectors, that they were to relocate to Malaysia on instructions from high-ranking North Korean authorities.
The women told the lawyers Heo supervised the workers at the restaurant in Ningbo, a city in northeastern of province of Zhejiang, China, and kept their passports.
The report said Choe Rye-yong, one of the seven women, testified she saw and overheard Heo speaking with a South Korean intelligence service official who said he would come to collect the waitresses at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. She said she managed to inform six women and escaped with them while 12 others had already left by bus.
The report said the parents of the 12 women were “in a seriously disturbed state,” as they have not “seen or heard from their daughters after they were taken away to South Korea.” The parents told the lawyers they had informed the United Nations Human Rights Council of the issue through the National Reconciliation Council of North Korea.
The lawyers also spoke with North Korean Emergency Measures Committee of Abducted Persons, who told them the North Korean government sent “several diplomatic protests and communications” to South Korean government, which went unanswered.
The lawyers said their final report will be published by the end of the month, to be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council.
The committee was launched by international lawyers’ group International Association of Democratic Lawyers in May following media reports the defection of waitresses might have been orchestrated by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.
Before leaving to Pyongyang, the lawyers were in Seoul from Aug. 25 to 30, during which their requests to speak with NIS, National Police Agency, Unification Ministry were denied.
In a press briefing held Aug. 29, the lawyers criticized the National Human Rights Commission of Korea which "suspended publishing the results of its investigation, which has already been finalized,” suggesting that “delay itself indicates there may be something to be concealed.”
|Seven North Korean women, who were former colleagues of the alleged defectors at the restaurant in Ningbo, China, speak with the international lawyers on Monday at a hotel in Pyongyang. (IADL, Minbyun)
|Seven former employees at the restaurant in Ningbo, China, photographed on Monday at a hotel in Pyongyang. (IADL, Minbyun)
|Parents of the 12 North Korean women, believed to have defected to South Korea in April 2016, speak to the fact-finding committee on Tuesday. (IADL, Minbyun)
