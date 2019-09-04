Rival parties agree to hold Cho Kuk hearing on Friday

|Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk (Yonhap)
The dramatic agreement came after the rival parties sparred on Wednesday over the date of a parliamentary confirmation hearing for the nominee who has faced a flurry of allegations involving his daughter and wife.
But the parties have different views on who should be called as witnesses.
Earlier in the day, main opposition Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said if we were to hold a full-fledged hearing, the party needs witnesses.
“At the press conference, nominee Cho replied that he did not know about issues concerning the benefits his daughter received, the school, the private equity fund. We are saying (witnesses) should be called because the nominee has blamed his spouse,” Na added.
A key point of contention between the ruling and main opposition had been whether to summon Cho’s family members to testify at the hearing.
|Floor Leaders of ruling and main opposition parties convene for a meeting to discuss Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk's confirmation hearing date Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)
The approval rating for Cho rose following Monday’s press conference, which lasted eight hours and 20 minutes.
Though more than half the country remains opposed to Cho’s nomination, he was supported by 46.1 percent of 501 people surveyed for a recent poll, up 3.8 percentage points from the previous survey, according to local pollster Real Meter. Cho’s opponents made up 51.5 percent of the total, down 2.8 percentage points.
Na accused Cho of bribery, saying the person at Pusan National University who approved the scholarships for Cho’s daughter had gone on to become the head of a medical center in Busan. Furthermore, that doctor had recommended a candidate who was ultimately selected as President Moon Jae-in’s personal physician.
Rebutting Cho’s claim he was not aware of the operations of the fund in which his family had invested, Na said funds are required to report on their operations to their clients every quarter.
Lee, speaking in defense of Cho, argued that it was an exaggeration to link Cho’s ties with the head of Busan University’s medical school to the selection of the president’s doctor.
President Moon on Tuesday made a second request to the National Assembly to send a hearing report on Cho and other Cabinet nominees by Sept. 6.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)