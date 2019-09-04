World Energy Congress to be held in UAE on ‘energy for prosperity’

About 15,000 people from the energy sector representing over 150 countries are expected to attend the event. They include representatives of global energy companies and international organizations, academics, heads of government and top energy department officials.
There will be around 300 speakers and panelists, including Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, crown prince and deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia, Alexander Novak, minister of energy of the Russian Federation, and Dan Brouillette, deputy secretary of the US Department of Energy, according to the council.
Other participants include major decision makers from international organizations dealing with energy and the environment -- like the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- as well as global companies such as General Electric, BASF, Petronas, Total and Siemens.
In his opening speech, Kim will stress that innovative technology is key to fostering the future development of the energy industry and resolving crises like climate change, according to Daesung Group, which he leads.
Kim was inaugurated as the chairman of WEC in 2016 after serving as co-chairman for three years, following six years as the vice chairman of WEC Asia-Pacific and South Asia.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)