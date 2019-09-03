Nuke envoys of S. Korea, Russia hold talks on North Korea's denuclearization

NATIONAL

(KCNA-Yonhap)

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia held talks in Russia on Tuesday on North Korea's denuclearization and other peninsula issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, met with his Russian counterpart, Igor Morgulov, in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the ministry said in a release.They discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's latest series of missile launches and ways to facilitate a swift resumption of the stalled working-level negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.In the talks, Lee was also briefed by Morgulov on his recent visit to Pyongyang last month, and the two sides agreed to work toward substantive progress for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry added.The Russian vice foreign minister visited Pyongyang on Aug. 14-16 and met with North Korean officials, including his counterpart Choe Son-hui, and discussed topics of mutual concern in the region.Denuclearization talks have made little headway since the second summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal. They failed to narrow differences over the scope of the North's denuclearization and sanctions relief by Washington.Lee is also said to be planning another meeting with his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, in Washington early next month, following their latest meeting in Seoul on Aug. 21, according to a diplomatic source. (Yonhap)