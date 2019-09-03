Korean VC firms expand investments in pet technology startups

BUSINESS

(BlockPet)

Eyeing the fast-growing pet industry, South Korean venture capital firms have been expanding their investments in developers and manufacturers of products related to pet technology this year.Pet technology, or “pet-tech,” refers to technologies or products designed to help owners care for their pets through apps, e-commerce and online services.Accelerator New Paradigm Investment, a subsidiary of venture capital firm TS Investment, invested in blockchain-based pet identification app BlockPet last month, according to its official on Tuesday. The official, who requested anonymity, told The Korea Herald that the size of the investment could not be revealed.BlockPet, developed by a startup of the same name, helps owners register their pets’ identification on a big data platform, without a collar or a microchip tag, which allows them to accumulate data about their pets.According to Park Jae-hyun, CEO of New Paradigm Investment, the firm’s pet identification technology is expected to develop further into an all-around service platform, with more than 30 percent of Korean households now owning pets.In June, Fitpet, a developer of pet health care kits, raised a total of 5.3 billion won ($4.4 million) through Series A funding, the first round of startup funding from institutional investors, including venture capitalists.The investors included venture capital firm LB Investment, which previously made a series of lucrative investments in popular boy band BTS’ agency Big Hit Entertainment. Samsung Venture Investment, Samsung Electronics’ venture capital affiliate, and Spring Camp, the nation’s largest internet service provider Naver Corp.’s venture capital firm, were also among the investors.Data released by the state-run Korea Rural Economic Institute last month showed that Korea’s pet-related market is projected to grow to 5.8 trillion won in 2020 compared with 1.8 trillion won in 2015.Analysts warned of the need to tread cautiously regarding investments, as the market is considered relatively new to Korean investors, but they also highlighted the robust growth projections surrounding the market.“The local pet-related business market is expected to maintain annual growth of 10 percent and reach 6 trillion won by 2027,” Hwang Won-kyung, a researcher at KB Financial Group, said.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)