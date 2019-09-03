Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Typhoon Lingling is feared to inflict damage on South Korea as it continues to gain strength while moving north toward the country, the weather agency said Tuesday."The tropical storm, which took shape in the Western Pacific on Monday, is currently tracking north-northwest on seas 650 kilometers south-southwest of Taipei, Taiwan, at a speed of 9 kilometers per hour as of 9 a.m. Tuesday," the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.The typhoon's central pressure was 994 hectopascals (hPa) in its central pressure. and the maximum wind speed near its center was 76 kilometers per hour, with a wind radius of 250 kilometers, the agency said."Lingling is getting stronger as it is currently passing slowly through seas with high temperatures," Yoon Ki-han, a KMA meteorologist, said.When approaching Jeju Island, the typhoon's central pressure is forecast to be 965 hPa, with the maximum wind speed reaching 133 kilometers per hour with a wind radius of 330 kilometers, Yoon said.The typhoon, this season's 13th, is likely to affect the country, mainly between Friday and Saturday morning, Yoon said, adding, "It's too early to prejudge its landfall."The center of the typhoon is expected to be some 40 kilometers northwest of Seoul at noon Saturday, he added. (Yonhap)