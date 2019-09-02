Hyundai Steel on track to commercialize eco-friendly road paving

BUSINESS

Hyundai Steel has succeeded in commercializing eco-friendly road paving using an electric furnace slag, the company announced Monday.The firm said it signed a technology-use agreement of slag asphalt concrete with local firm SG on the same day. The deal is to grant an exclusive license of Hyundai Steel’s patent to SG and the two firms will seek to expand slag asphalt concrete in the future.In 2016, Hyundai Steel acquired a patent by developing asphalt concrete made by recycling electric furnace slag.Electric furnace slag is a byproduct of limestone that is used to melt metal in an electric furnace. It was traditionally used for civil engineering, but it now has become an alternative to asphalt concrete following Hyundai Steel’s technology development.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)