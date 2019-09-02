Golfzone makes foray into Vietnam

BUSINESS

Golfzone headquarter

South Korea’s leading golf simulator maker, Golfzone, is seeking to enhance its business presence in Vietnam, riding on the sport’s growing popularity in the Southeast Asian country.By the end of the year, Golfzone plans to operate a total of 12 Vietnamese branches where people can play virtual golf at indoor facilities. Five branches have opened in the country since Golfzone began its business there last year.The company is also seeking to expand into the construction of outdoor golf courses across Vietnam. By adopting a computer-simulated swing analysis system, the company is looking to provide golf lessons as well.“While it has been only a year since we entered the Vietnamese market, we are glad to see a remarkable business outcome,” said Kim Joo-hyun, who leads Golfzone’s global business. “By updating golf courses in Vietnam, we have been doing our best to meet local consumers’ needs.”According to statistics from the Vietnam Professional Golf Association, the number of those playing golf as a leisure sport surpassed 70,000 last year, up from 10,000 in 2009.(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)Pic: Golfzone’s headquarters Golfzone