Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Typhoon Lingling is highly likely to hit the Korean Peninsula this weekend, South Korea's weather agency said Monday.The typhoon developed on seas some 560 kilometers south of Manila as of 9 a.m. Monday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.Its central pressure was 1,000 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near its center was 18 meters per second, with a wind radius of 200 kilometers, the agency said, adding, "Lingling is currently moving northwest at a speed of 26 kilometers per hour."The tropical storm is forecast to approach seas some 390 kilometers southwest of South Korea's southernmost island of Jeju at 9 a.m., Friday, and about 110 kilometers west of the southwestern port of Mokpo, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, at 9 a.m. the following day, according to the agency."Chances are high Lingling is going to move northward toward the country at the end of the week after passing through the seas east of Taiwan and Shanghai," Yoon Ki-han, a KMA meteorologist, said. (Yonhap)