Singapore Airlines appoints new chief in Korea

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Sept 2, 2019 - 16:27
  • Updated : Sept 2, 2019 - 16:27

Singapore Airlines said Monday that Xavier Ho has been appointed as a new chief of the Korean branch. 

Ho, who joined the company in 2006 after studying Civil Engineering at National University of Singapore, has previously worked at Los Angeles, Colombo, Oakland, Jakarta and Osaka branches either as deputy director and director of the airports. 

Until recently, he led sales and operation in India as a manager at Singapore Airlines’ north Indian branch.

Singapore Airlines’ South Korea Country Manager Xavier Ho (Singapore Airlines)

The air carrier said Ho will help business growth in the Korea and enhance customer services based on his overseas experience and expertise in the industry. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


