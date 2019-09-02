Daily credit card spending continues to rise in H1

BUSINESS

Daily credit card spending in South Korea continued to climb in the first half on increased online purchases, central bank data showed Monday.



Credit card holders spent an average 1.9 trillion won ($1.57 billion) a day in the January-June period, up 5.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Bank of Korea.



An average 41,492 won was spent per credit card transaction purchase in the first half, down 3.7 percent from a year earlier.







(Yonhap)

Daily debit card spending, meanwhile, rose 6.2 percent on-year to 500 billion won, with an average 22,172 won per swipe.The amount of money transmitted via the internet rose 2 percent on-year to 23.6 trillion won in the first half, according to the data.In comparison, the amount of money transmitted via mobile phones jumped 18.6 percent on-year to 900 billion won in the first half, the data showed. (Yonhap)