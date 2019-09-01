Go to Mobile Version

President Moon requests review of college admissions system

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Sept 1, 2019 - 18:51
  • Updated : Sept 1, 2019 - 18:51

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for a review of the country’s college entrance system amid controversy over alleged admission irregularities involving Justice Minister nominee Cho Kuk’s daughter, the presidential office said Sunday.

“(President Moon) asked for a reexamination of the overall college admissions system, beyond controversy surrounding nominee Cho and his family,” said Yoon Do-han, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.

The president made the remark at the Seongnam military air base before leaving for a six-day trip to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos on Sunday.

“There have been efforts to improve the college entrance system, but it remains unfair and many South Koreans believe so,” Moon said. 

“In particular, it must be realized that the unfair system deeply hurts the younger generation who do not have access to opportunities.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (third left) leaves for a trip to Thailand, Myanmar and Laos through the Seongnam military air base on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Moon added the importance of fairness should be emphasized across all sectors, including social affairs and education, not only the economy.

Yoon said Moon’s request is separate from the controversy involving Cho’s daughter and wife.

The president did not mention plans for Cho in case the National Assembly does not follow through with the confirmation hearing on Monday-Tuesday, Yoon added. 

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


