SKT T1 sets record with 8th LCK finals win

SKT T1 bagged its eighth LoL Championship Korea finals win on Saturday at the LCK Summer 2019 playoff at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium, beating Griffin 3-1 and setting record as the team with the most number of LCK champion title.



Griffin became three-times consecutive runner-up, also a record, but with a bitter taste in mouth as it was the top ranking team in summer season's regular league. SKT T1, on the other hand, had been fourth ranking team but shot up to the finals through the wild card way and took home the trophy. Griffin had also lost 3-0 to SKT T1 in LCK Spring 2019.







SKT T1 wins LoL Championship Korea Summer 2019 finals (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

The LCK Summer 2019 finals trophy goes to SKT T1 (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

"Khan" Kim Dong-ha of SKT T1 (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

LoL fans crowd some 3,500 seats at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium to watch LCK Summer 2019 (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Riot Games broadcasts LoL events in Korea (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)