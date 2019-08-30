S. Korean nuke envoy to visit Russia for denuclearization talks

NATIONAL

South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon will visit Russia next week for talks on North Korea’s denuclearization, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Friday.



The special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs is set to leave for Vladivostok on Monday to meet Russian Vice Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov the following day.





Lee Do-hoon (right), special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, poses for a photo with his Russian counterpart, Igor Morgulov, ahead of their meeting in Seoul on Dec. 18, 2018. (Yonhap)

They are expected to discuss the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea’s latest missile launches, and ways to facilitate stalled denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang, it said.Morgulov will be attending the Eastern Economic Forum to be held in the city from Sept. 4-6.Denuclearization talks have made little headway since the second summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal.They failed to narrow differences over the scope of the North’s denuclearization and sanctions relief by Washington.Lee is also said to be planning another meeting with his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, in Washington early next month, following their latest meeting in Seoul on Aug. 21, according to a diplomatic source. (Yonhap)