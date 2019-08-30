[Herald Interview] ‘S. Korean government uncooperative in probe into alleged mass defection of N. Koreans’

On April 8, 2016, the Ministry of Unification disclosed that 13 North Koreans, who worked as waitresses at a restaurant in Zhejiang, China, had defected to South Korea. The move fanned speculations that the defection had been staged by the Park Geun-hye administration to sway voters ahead of the 20th parliamentary elections, as information about North Korean defections is customarily kept from the public for security reasons.
Jun Sasamoto and Niloufer Bhagwat -- who serve as the secretary-general and vice president at the Confederation of Lawyers of Asia and the Pacific, respectively -- visited Seoul from Sunday to Friday to investigate allegations of state-orchestrated human rights violations in the highly publicized North Korean defections case.
Sasamoto and Bhagwat, on a fact-finding committee constituting select members from the international lawyers’ association, expressed regret over South Korean authorities’ uncooperativeness during their six-day visit in Korea, calling their reach-out efforts “fruitless.”
“We came here expecting that a more detailed account of what had happened would be available by now,” they said. “The National Human Rights Commission of Korea, which was on the case, said they suspended publishing the results of their investigation, which has already been finalized.”
Bhagwat criticized the tardiness of the NHRCK report’s release.
“Three years have passed since the case first emerged,” she said, suggesting that “delay itself indicates there might be something to be concealed.”
|Minbyun lawyer Jang Kyung-wook and international lawyers Niloufer Bhagwat and Jun Sasamoto speak to The Korea Herald on Friday morning at a hotel in Myeong-dong, Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Bhagwat said during their time in Seoul, the committee sought to arrange meetings with the National Intelligence Service, Ministry of Unification and National Police Agency via a representative at the Lawyers for a Democratic Society, more widely known by its Korean acronym Minbyun, but the requests were all denied.
“From what the evidence suggests so far, this may be a case where the highest levels of government were involved in what appears to be an instance of a very serious human rights violation,” she said. “We wanted to verify how far these allegations hold true, but weren’t given the chance.”
“I think the least the Unification Ministry, the NIS and NPA could have done is grant us an interview to clarify (the allegations).”
Sasamoto said the lawyer’s association was first alerted to the case by a JTBC report broadcast in May last year. The fact-finding committee was formed in May after a request for a joint probe into the “waitresses case” was made by North Korean and South Korean member lawyers during an executive meeting in August 2017 in Bali, Indonesia.
“We spoke to the reporter and anchor of the JTBC series ‘Spotlight’ on Tuesday for over two hours,” Sasamoto said. “The JTBC reporter told us the National Intelligence Service gave the directions for the defection, for election campaigning purposes.”
“I suspect the waitresses were forced to confess they defected to South Korea willingly,” he added. “I came to that suspicion because of what some of them said in interview with JTBC, that they were not aware they were coming to South Korea.”
The two lawyers flew to Beijing on Friday afternoon to stop by Pyongyang for another six days.
Sasamoto said he and the committee members will talk to the waitresses’ families while in Pyongyang and ask if their daughters had “wanted to go to South Korea.” Although he is aware their families might not be in the position to speak candidly, he said he would still “try to listen to them, and deliberate over what the truth is.”
“South Korean government had announced this case just before the parliamentary election, from what we were told and have read, and I suspect there might be political motives behind it,” Sasamoto said, explaining, “The conservative party could rally its base and advance in the elections by showcasing that North Korea is a devastated country.”
He raised concerns that “if -- and only if -- the alleged state-arranged trafficking of North Korean citizens is true, the human rights situation in South Korea may be more subject to influence of politics than other countries,” the reason for which he believes is in “its divided state.”
The committee visited Seoul in May mainly to look into North Korean defectors’ situation in Korea.
Sasamoto said the defectors they have talked to said they were “without privacy and isolated from the society” in South Korea. “They said they were also forced to make confessions to the NIS.”
“I am reminded of the time former President Kim Dae-jung was kidnapped back to South Korea as an exiled dissident in Japan,” he said. “There might be something similar going on with this case.”
Bhagwat said she was wary of politics being involved in what is in essence “a humanitarian issue.”
“To find out the truth, nothing but the truth” is the committee’s goal, she said, and “to see that there is a reunion of families.”
Jang Kyung-wook -- a Minbyun lawyer agented the committee’s activities here -- said full disclosure of facts surrounding the case will likely face political impediments.
“Imagine the government admitted to the alleged crimes, even if they might be ones perpetrated by the previous administration. It would destroy the Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling party,” he said.
“It could be a frightening venture what the committee’s lawyers are trying to tell, and it might not be heard, because oftentimes facts don’t matter when it comes to politics.”
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)