Two BOK board members call for rate cut: BOK chief

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 30, 2019 - 11:44
  • Updated : Aug 30, 2019 - 11:44

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Friday two BOK board members cast a dissenting vote in the August rate-freeze decision. 


Cho Dong-chul, who is considered the most dovish among the seven-member monetary policy board, and another dovish member, Shin In-seok, called for the central bank to cut its key rate by a quarter percentage point, Lee told reporters, after freezing the key rate at 1.5 percent.

Many analysts view that a dissenting vote could signal a change in the BOK's policy in the coming months. (Yonhap)



