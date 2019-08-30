Netflix users more than quadruple on-year in S. Korea: data

The number of South Korean users subscribing to the US video streaming platform Netflix Inc. has more than quadrupled to surpass the 1.8 million mark, industry data showed Friday.
Netflix is estimated to have 1.86 million paid active streaming subscribers in the country as of July, compared with 420,000 users during the same period a year earlier, according to the data by Nielson Korea.
Industry analysts said the increase came after LG Uplus Corp. began offering Netflix on its set-top boxes in November 2018.
Netflix has an exclusive distribution deal with the nation's No. 3 mobile carrier.
The data also showed that the combined number of users of three global over-the-top services -- Netflix, YouTube and TikTok-- jumped by 15.5 percent on-year to 29.98 million during the cited period.
Netflix has an exclusive distribution deal with the nation's No. 3 mobile carrier.