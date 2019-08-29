[Advertorial] Hyundai E&C’s Hillstate Eco-Ansan Jungang Station go on sale

BUSINESS

Hillstate Eco-Ansan Jungang Station (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Thursday it will start offering newly constructed Hillstate Eco-Ansan Jungang Station for sale in September.Hillstate Eco-Ansan Jungang Station, located in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, is a complex of three 23-story apartment blocks with a total of 702 units. Unit sizes range from 20 square meters to 57 square meters, Hyundai E&C said.According to Hyundai E&C, the complex offers many merits, including proximity to Jungang Station on Subway Line No. 4, nearby department stores and a 130-meter-long commercial facility from the basement to the third floor within the complex.Internally, residents can enjoy the reading room, sports zone and coin laundry services, among the many facilities.From single flats to two-floored apartments, the complex is suitable for a variety of households, according to Hyundai E&C.