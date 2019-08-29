[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Everland theme park will hold the latest edition of its zombie-themed Halloween festival “Blood City” from Friday through Nov. 17Parts of the theme park will be decorated in a horror theme, with around 100 actors dressed as zombies, clowns and other monsters dispatched around the park. Performances will be available and various photo spots will be arranged, including at the recently unveiled “Raptor Ranger” attraction.Some of the most popular attractions, including T-Express, will get into the horror spirit as well.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.Chungju World Martial Arts Festival showcases martial arts from across the world, including Korea’s own traditional forms. Showcase of taekwondo, taekkyeon and hapkido by Korean groups will take place during the festival, where martial artists from 16 nations have been invitedPrograms have been prepared for non-Korean speakers and visitors to get a chance to try out many of the martial arts on display.The festival is being held from Friday until Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entry is free of charge.For more information in Korean or English, visit www.martialarts.or.kr.Muchangpo Mystic Sea Road FestivalA 1.5-kilometer path opens up across the sea from Muchangpo Beach to the island Seokdaedo when the tide goes out during this festival. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of attractions and hands-on programs, such as celebratory performances, fishing by flashlight, the Mystic Sea Road parade, barehanded fishing, catching Manila clams, gathering razor shells and many more.It is open to all visitors, and is held until Sunday.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.moochangpo.com) is only in Korean.Songdo Beer Festival will be held from Friday until Saturday.The festival starts each day at 6 p.m. and is free of charge.Programs include a fireworks show and live concerts by Korean acts Baek Ji-young, Crying Nut, DJ DOC, Cherry Filter and VOS.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.songdobeer.com) is only in Korean.The Muju Firefly Festival takes place in the pure environment of Muju, a natural habitat for fireflies and marsh snails the firefly larvae feed on. The festival offers many attractions and activities, but the highlight of the festival starts after 8 p.m. when the fireflies light up the night sky.The festival runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8, and is available to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean or English, visit www.firefly.or.kr.