Multicultural Family Music Broadcasting celebrates 11th anniversary

LIFE&STYLE

Hosts of the Multicultural Family Music Broadcasting Service pose for photo with Woongjin Foundation Chairman Shin Hyun-woong and cable network Digital Skynet President Kim Choong-hyun (center) at the 11th anniversary event on Wednesday. (Woongjin)

Multicultural Family Music Broadcasting celebrated on Wednesday its 11th anniversary at its broadcasting station in Seodaemun, Seoul.The broadcaster was launched by Woongjin Foundation, a public service foundation chaired by former Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Shin Hyun-woong, with Korea’s growing migrant population as target audience. According to the foundation, there are currently about 2.37 million migrants in Korea.The Multicultural Family broadcasts are available in eight languages, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Japanese, Mongolian, Arabic, Thai and Russian, and feature a multinational cast. The music broadcast boasts an accumulated viewer count of some 58 million since the broadcaster first started taking record in 2008.Multicultural Family Music broadcasts are also widely watched abroad and have won annual international media awards from the Philippine government in 2011, 2015 and 2017.One of its most popular programs is an animated series titled “My Mom’s Fairytales,” which premiered in December 2010 with 160 episodes aired to date. The series presents fairytales from around the world.The English version of the site can be reached at wjf.kr/en/.