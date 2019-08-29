[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Park Hyatt Seoul’s The Lounge presents the Plentifall afternoon tea set.The afternoon tea, served on a three-tier porcelain tea tray customized for the hotel, includes pumpkin soup, mushroom crepe, salmon sandwich, ham, chocolate roll cake, persimmon mousse cake and a variety of chocolates, along with in-house scones and fresh fruit. Guests can choose coffee or tea, or add a glass of champagne at an additional cost of 18,000 won.Priced at 39,000 won per person, the tea set is available until Oct. 23 between 2 to 5:30 p.m.For more information or reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.Grand Hyatt Seoul presents the Grand Camping Chuseok package for family guests during the upcoming Chuseok holidays.The package deal includes a one-night stay, a welcome gift for children guests and a one-hour use of the Grand Camping facility, an outdoor playground with a sand play zone, climbing zone, swing zone and activity zone. The activity zone allows children to experience such activities as giant darts or bubble art for 30 minutes each.The package deal is available from Sept. 12 to 15. Children have to be accompanied by parents. The package costs from 285,000 won, exclusive of tax or service fee. For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8888.InterContinental Seoul Coex’s Italian restaurant Sky Lounge presents the weekend-exclusive Il Brunch.Il Brunch starts with Aperol Spritz, one of the most common types of aperitif in Italy. Four types of pass-around selections are available, along with a buffet.Il Brunch is available every weekend from Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including the Chuseok holiday from Sept. 12-15.It costs 79,000 won per person. A glass of champagne can be added for an additional 20,000 won. Unlimited champagne along with brunch is available at 139,000 won.For reservations and inquiries, call Sky Lounge at (02) 3430-8630.Grand Ambassador Seoul Associated with Pullman presents a package deal that includes two tickets for “Carmen.”Suji Opera Company will stage “Carmen” at the Lotte Concert Hall on Sept. 24 at 8 p.m., marking the troupe’s 10th anniversary. The hotel’s package deal offers two tickets for the show, along with a one-night stay in a Superior Room and breakfast for two at The Kings. Guests will have access to the executive library, fitness club and swimming pool.The package price varies from 290,000 won to 490,000 won, and is available through Sept. 24. For more information or reservations, call Grand Ambassador Seoul at (02) 2270-3111.JW Marriott Dongdaemun’s BLT Steak presents the Back to Basic set menu customized for Korean diners.The set menu for two starts off with amuse bouche and popover bread, followed by fresh vegetable salad, honey glazed bacon, dry-aged sirloin steak, grilled asparagus with mashed potato. For dessert, mango coconut sorbet and ice cream will be served.For three, the vegetable salad will be changed to a Caesar salad, and for four, tomato mozzarella salad will be served along with crepe souffle.The promotion deal is available for dinner, costing 215,000 won for two, 320,000 won for three and 430,000 won for four.For more information or reservations, call BLT Steak at (02) 2276-3330.