SK Innovation’s PR campaign attains over 14 million views

BUSINESS

(SK Innovation)

SK Innovation, the chemical arm of South Korea’s third-largest conglomerate SK Group, said Wednesday that its latest public relations campaign on innovation has topped 14 million views within 10 days of its launch.The campaign, titled “Innovation is Natural to Us,” was uploaded Aug. 19 on YouTube, Facebook and major broadcasting channels. It featured eco-friendly business items such as solar-powered gas stations, high-performance electric car batteries and ultralight car materials.The campaign publicizes the company’s Green Balance Strategy -- its vision to reduce the negative impact on the environment and to develop new, sustainable eco-friendly business models, officials said.“Our intention was to deliver SK Innovation’s management strategies to the public in a fun, easy way,” said Lim Su-kil, the company’s PR chief.“As the country’s leading energy chemical company, SK Innovation will continue to seek innovation and to create eco-friendly social value in the business field.”During a press conference in May this year, the company unveiled its Green Balance Strategy, vowing to reduce the cost of its negative environmental impact from the current 1.4 trillion won ($1.15 billion) to zero by 2035.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)