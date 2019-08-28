SK Innovation’s PR campaign attains over 14 million views

|(SK Innovation)
The campaign, titled “Innovation is Natural to Us,” was uploaded Aug. 19 on YouTube, Facebook and major broadcasting channels. It featured eco-friendly business items such as solar-powered gas stations, high-performance electric car batteries and ultralight car materials.
The campaign publicizes the company’s Green Balance Strategy -- its vision to reduce the negative impact on the environment and to develop new, sustainable eco-friendly business models, officials said.
“Our intention was to deliver SK Innovation’s management strategies to the public in a fun, easy way,” said Lim Su-kil, the company’s PR chief.
“As the country’s leading energy chemical company, SK Innovation will continue to seek innovation and to create eco-friendly social value in the business field.”
During a press conference in May this year, the company unveiled its Green Balance Strategy, vowing to reduce the cost of its negative environmental impact from the current 1.4 trillion won ($1.15 billion) to zero by 2035.
