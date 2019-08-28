Go to Mobile Version

Hyundai Steel opens steel experience corner at Kidzania

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Aug 28, 2019 - 15:24
  • Updated : Aug 28, 2019 - 15:24

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel said Wednesday it has opened a steel experience center at Kidzania Seoul, where children can roleplay as steel researchers for a day. 


Children look at the steelmaking process and steel parts in cars as part of the H Solution program. (Hyundai Steel)

The center allows children to learn about the role and importance of steel in daily lives. Children will be able to see and touch raw materials like iron ore and coal, and see the different steel parts that go into cars.

According to Hyundai Steel, this is the first such center in the steel industry.

The company said the center’s activities provide a fun and easy way for children to familiarize themselves with steel and explore future careers as steel researchers.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Steel launched its quake-resistant steel product H Core in 2017. Children vising Kidzania will have the opportunity to build and test quake-resistant structures through the H Core program.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


