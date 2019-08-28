[Newsmaker] Police summon K-pop star Seungri over gambling charges

NATIONAL

Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, appeared Wednesday for a police probe over illegal overseas gambling allegations.Dressed in formal attire, the disgraced K-pop star said he will sincerely take part in the probe and apologized for "causing deep worries". He did not reply to journalists' questions about gambling charges.Earlier this month, police booked Seungri and Yang Hyun-suk, the former CEO of BIGBANG's management agency, YG Entertainment, over the allegations.The two are charged with habitually gambling in foreign countries and illegally securing funds for gambling in violation of the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act.Cable network JTBC reported that Seungri and Yang were regular guests at Las Vegas hotel casinos where they gambled millions of dollars. (Yonhap)