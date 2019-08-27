LG CNS recruits former female employees as software instructors

BUSINESS

South Korean information technology firm LG CNS is recruiting its former female workers as IT educators to provide them with opportunities after they left their jobs for childbirth and parenting.



On Tuesday, LG CNS began a three-day recruiting session for such former employees. Those selected will work as coding program instructors for middle school students from next month.







LG CNS.

Candidates who will be given priority are those who left LG CNS between 2013 and 2015 after working as engineers in the IT and software departments. The company said it will come up with an advanced career development program next year, which could include providing more teaching opportunities at various entities.“Combining their IT experience at LG CNS with parenting experience after quitting their jobs, the former female employees are the best fit for IT educators for students,” LG CNS said. “We hope our initiative will contribute to creating social value.”