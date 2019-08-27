‘Super Show’ in October to herald return of ‘complete’ Super Junior

ENTERTAINMENT

Promotional image for “Super Show 8” (S.M. Entertainment)

Super Junior on Tuesday announced that it will hold a standalone concert in October in Seoul, its first since 2008 to feature all nine members. All the band’s musicians have now been discharged from the military after fulfilling their mandatory military service.The promotional image released for “Super Junior World Tour -- Super Show 8” showed that the Seoul concert will be held Oct. 12-13 at the KSPO Dome at Olympic Park in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul.Tickets will be available online through the local booking website Yes 24 at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5, but members of the boy band’s official fan club, E.L.F., will be able to buy tickets earlier -- as soon as 8 p.m. on Sept. 3.Super Shows are part of the group’s concert tour brand that was launched in 2008. A Super Show was held almost every year until 2013, timed around the release of a new album. This year’s Super Show is to coincide with the month of the expected release of Super Junior’s new album.The concert series typically takes the form of an international tour, with the turnout having peaked at 500,072 for “Super Show 5” in 2013.Every Super Show since 2008 has taken place with at least one member absent, due to military service obligations or other reasons.Kyuhyun, the youngest of the pack, rejoined the team after finishing his military service in May.By Yoon Min-sik