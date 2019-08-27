[Herald Interview] Health Ministry pursues ‘people-first’ diplomacy in Vietnam through health care partnership

NATIONAL

Health authorities of Korea and Vietnam are seeking to expand collaboration to boost the adoption of affordable health care and facilitate medical exchanges during an upcoming visit to Vietnam by a delegation led by Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kim Gang-lip.



Kim and the ministry’s eleven policy directors and chief officers are visiting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh from Tuesday to Thursday to discuss bilateral health care projects with Vietnamese counterparts, including Deputy Minister of Social Affairs Le Tan Dung and Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son.



Strengthening friendly ties with Vietnam is the primary objective of the visit, said Kim during an interview with The Korea Herald on Monday, calling the Southeast Asian country Korea’s “key partner.”



Korea and Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding in 2008 for further cooperation in health care. They reaffirmed commitments to the agreement through a revision signed in March.







Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Kim Gang-lip speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul, Monday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)