Volvo’s premium sedan the New S60 lands in Korea

The carmaker said the New S60’s exterior had been completely redone for the first time in eight years. Its vertically arranged front grille and Thor’s hammer-style LED headlights give the New S60 a stronger, bolder and sportier look, the firm said.
|T.Jon Mayer, head of Volvo's design center, poses with Volvo’s New S60 (Volvo Korea)
Compared with its predecessor, the New S60 has a body that is 125 millimeters longer and 50 millimeters lower, offering more legroom and a sharper car shape, it said.
The New S60 runs on a T5 turbocharger gasoline engine and delivers a maximum of 35.7 kilogram-meters of torque with up to 254 horsepower through an eight-speed automatic transmission system.
Where the interior is concerned, a modern, minimalist Scandinavian design is evident from the car’s slimmer dashboard, driftwood inlays in the center console area and comfortable leather seats.
|(Volvo Korea)
T. Jon Mayer, head of design at Volvo, said the company’s Scandinavian design concept ultimately came down to a “human-centric approach.”
“The essence of Scandinavian design starts with human being. Volvo’s mission is to create a product that is more personal and sustainable for all, no matter where you are from,” Mayer said.
“It is not just a simple design. It is an understated luxury, which really equals to sophistication and largely appreciated in the Asian market,” he added.
Under Volvo’s brand philosophy, which holds that “safety is not an option,” the New S60 incorporates a collision-avoidance technology called City Safety, designed by Volvo to reduce the number and severity of accidents.
The New S60 received the maximum five-star rating in its 2018 EuroNCAP safety tests, which evaluate the vehicle’s cyclist detection, auto-brake and emergency lane-keeping systems.
The price of the New S60 starts at 47.6 million won ($39,214) for the Momentum model and 53.6 million won for the Inscription model -- about 10 million won cheaper than in the US. The carmaker said it hoped to lower the entry level in the premium sedan market here through price competitiveness.
The carmaker said 1,717 presale orders had been made since July, as of Tuesday.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)