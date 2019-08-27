HDC Hyundai Development Company plans to revamp Yongsan

Build-transfer-operate refers to public or private entities’ financing of private firms to build and operate a facility. HDC said that the Yongsan District Office and HDC signed the agreement in Dec. 20 last year to build a 22,505-square-meter underground square.
According to the company, the square will connect to Yongsan Station, and it will be built under the open space between Raemian Yongsan the Central and Yongsan Prugio Summit. The open space will also be revamped into a 12,730-square-meter park.
|A view of the plan to transform open space in front of Yongsan Station into a park and underground square. (HDC)
Yongsan Mayor Sung Jang-hyun explained that should inter-Korean relations improve and railways between the two countries be connected, Yongsan Station would serve as the central station for South Korea.
The revamped park and underground plaza will also become a hub connecting residents, tourists and office workers, transforming the paradigm of the area, HDC added.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)